Leslie Frazier has stepped away from the Buffalo Bills after six years as the team's defensive coordinator.
Here are the statistics and league rankings compiled by his units during his tenure.
|Year
|Yards
|Rush yards
|Pass yards
|Yards/Play
|Points
|2017
|355.1 (26)
|124.6 (29)
|230.5 (20)
|5.3 (17)
|22.4 (18)
|2018
|294.1 (3)
|114.9 (16)
|179.2 (1)
|4.9 (3)
|23.4 (18)
|2019
|298.3 (2)
|103.1 (10)
|195.2 (4)
|4.8 (2)
|16.2 (2)
|2020
|352.5 (14)
|119.6 (17)
|232.9 (13)
|5.5 (15)
|23.4 (16)
|2021
|272.8 (1)
|109.8 (13)
|163.0 (1)
|4.6 (1)
|17.0 (1)
|2022
|319.2 (4)
|104.6 (4)
|214.6 (9)
|5.1 (10)
|17.9 (2)
|SOURCE: Pro Football Reference