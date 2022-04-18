Where Bills and Sabres rank in value among North American sports franchises in Sportico study

The Buffalo Bills rank as the 49th most valuable team among all major North American sports franchises, while the Buffalo Sabres are 127th, according to a study by the sports digital media publication Sportico.

The Bills’ valuation was estimated at $2.5 billion, which stands 30th out of 32 NFL franchises. The Sabres’ valuation was $600 million, which ranked 27th out of 32 NHL franchises.

Sportico has published valuations for all teams in the NFL, NHL, Major League Baseball, the NBA and Major League Soccer over the past eight months. There are a total of 151 franchises in the five sports.

The top valued franchises in each league were: the New York Yankees in MLB at $7 billion, the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL at $6.92 billion, the New York Knicks in the NBA at $6.12 billion, the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL at $2 billion and Los Angeles FC among the MLS at $860 million.

Ranking below the Bills in the NFL were the Detroit Lions at $2.44 billion and the Cincinnati Bengals at $2.4 billion. Just ahead of the Bills were the Jacksonville Jaguars (29th), the Tennessee Titans (28th) and the Arizona Cardinals (27th).

Just behind Dallas near the top of the NFL valuations were New England ($5.35 billion), the Los Angeles Rams ($4.68 billion), the New York Giants ($4.63 billion) and the San Francisco 49ers ($4.27 billion).

In the NHL, the Sabres ranked ahead of Carolina, Ottawa, Columbus, Florida and Arizona. The Coyotes are listed as the last valuable team in the NHL at $410 million. The other teams with a lesser value are all Major League Soccer franchises.

The Bills’ valuation last September represents a 16% increase from Sportico’s figure in 2020. Sportico does not list a percentage for NHL teams because the site did not do NHL valuations the previous season amid the pandemic.

The average NFL team is worth $3.65 billion, while the average NHL team is worth $934 million.

Terry and Kim Pegula bought the Sabres in 2011 for $189 million. The Pegulas bought the Bills for $1.4 billion in 2014.

Sportico reported that it calculated each team's historic and projected revenue, relying on publicly available information and financial records – and interviews with those knowledgeable of team finances, including eight sports bankers and lawyers who actively work on NFL transactions, Sportico said. National revenue was determined based on the annual financial report of the lone publicly owned NFL franchise, the Green Bay Packers. Teams were projected to receive $335 million in national revenue in 2021.

