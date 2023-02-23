Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer are expected to be two of the more coveted players when NFL free agency opens next month.

Various national outlets have ranked the top free agents available and there is a bit of a range in perceptions of both Edmunds and Poyer. Notably, Edmunds is listed as No. 8 overall by Pro Football Network, but No. 35 by Fox Sports.

Of course, when it comes to free agency and getting a big contract, it only takes one team to really love a player.

Here is a look at the rankings for Edmunds and Poyer from various websites.

Tremaine Edmunds

Pro Football Focus: 17

ESPN: 18

Fox: 35

NBC Sports: Not in top 25

Pro Football Network: 8

CBS: 9 (defensive players only)

Pro Football Network seems extremely high on Edmunds with his placement at No. 8 overall. Here is a portion of its reasoning: "Edmunds is a great coverage defender who has the size, athleticism and physicality to play MIKE in any scheme. He still has growth potential as a run defender, but in a passing league, he should be seen as a valuable piece, even if he is an off-ball linebacker."

Jordan Poyer

Pro Football Focus: 19

ESPN: 23

Fox: 26

NBC Sports: 17

Pro Football Network: 28

CBS: 5 (defensive players only)

Here's the breakdown from Fox: "He'll be 32 by the time the season starts, but Poyer is coming off yet another Pro Bowl year in which he combined for 63 tackles and four interceptions. There's a market for that kind of experience and productivity, and it looks like the Bills are going to let him test it."