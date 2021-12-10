When Elf on a Shelf won't do, try Josh on a Shelf

If the Elf on a Shelf did not have enough ooomph for her fifth-grade class, teacher Elaina Blenk had another idea for who could watch her students and report back to Santa, or their parents.
Meet Josh on a Shelf. Yes, it's Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
As the photo above shows, it's Allen's face added to an elfin character in a Santa-style suit. The character is in Blenk's class at Heritage Heights Elementary in the Sweet Home school district.
The message to the kids begins with, "Don't Fumble."
Always good advice.
