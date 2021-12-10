 Skip to main content
When Elf on a Shelf won't do, try Josh on a Shelf
  • Updated
Josh on a shelf

Josh on a Shelf has appeared in a fifth-grade class in the Sweet Home school district. 

 Carli Zielinski

If the Elf on a Shelf did not have enough ooomph for her fifth-grade class, teacher Elaina Blenk had another idea for who could watch her students and report back to Santa, or their parents. 

Meet Josh on a Shelf. Yes, it's Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. 

As the photo above shows, it's Allen's face added to an elfin character in a Santa-style suit. The character is in Blenk's class at Heritage Heights Elementary in the Sweet Home school district.

The message to the kids begins with, "Don't Fumble." 

Always good advice. 

