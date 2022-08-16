When 9-year-old has his autographed Bills hat taken, fans come to the rescue

Patrick O’Neil, 9, went to Buffalo Bills practice and was thrilled to get his new hat signed by tight end Dawson Knox.

Except, as mom Renee tells it, he ended up coming home emptyhanded.

In order to help a friend get an autograph, Patrick put down the hat and wriggled back into the pile. When he emerged, the hat was gone, his mom wrote.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“He is devastated,” Renee posted on Facebook. “This was the highlight of his summer.”

Renee took to social media in hopes of the hat being returned, but never fear.

Thanks to the generosity of a fellow Bills fan and help from the Bills Mafia Babes, Patrick got a signed Knox jersey in the mail. We’re told two more items are coming his way.

A beaming Patrick posed with the jersey at home Saturday before the Bills’ preseason opener.

Remember our friend Patrick who had his Dawson Knox signed hat stolen?Angels exist in Buffalo.Look at that smile.@jimmyreu81 @boomertang @dawson_knox pic.twitter.com/3OCx03Kz8j — BillsMafiaBabes (@BillsMafiaBabes) August 13, 2022