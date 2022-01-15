What's next for the Buffalo Bills after beating New England?

After their domination of the Patriots in the wild-card round, the Buffalo Bills will need to wait until the result of the Sunday night game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers to determine their AFC divisional round opponent next Saturday or Sunday.

• If the Chiefs win, the Bills will play Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium in a rematch of last season’s AFC championship game.

• If the Steelers win, the Bills will host Cincinnati at Highmark Stadium. It would be their first postseason meeting since the AFC championship game in the 1988 playoffs.

The Chiefs welcome Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers to Arrowhead at 8:15 p.m. Sunday.