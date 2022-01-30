What's next for QB Mitchell Trubisky? His year as Bills backup will help him decide

The day after the Bears' season ended at 6-11, coach Matt Nagy and General Manager Ryan Pace were fired.

For some people, the apologies could bring comfort, to hear public opinion swing back, to feel some sense of vindication so swiftly. If there was some solace to be found, Trubisky hadn't waited around for it.

“I don't know. I'm not sure,” he said. “It doesn't necessarily bring me peace because I'm not where I want to be yet as a player. And I just believe it was kind of just part of my journey, to where my career is gonna go. So I haven't really thought about it too much, honestly.

“But I think that's just something people realize with time. It's never exactly how it seems, right? Like there's a lot of things that go on behind the scenes, that people don't know or people don't see.

“So to hear those apologies, I didn't really know what to think of it, besides it was … it was a little too late. Like it was already over for me. It's already in the past. So there’s really no point for me to think about it or stress about.”