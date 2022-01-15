What's fueled Stefon Diggs' record-setting start to his Bills career

“I think I've played with like four or five quarterbacks, so I've had experiences just building new relationships,” Diggs said. “Running routes for multiple guys different ways, doing it their way, adjusting, getting to know guys, because the more you kind of get to know a guy off the field, the better you'll play on the field, in my opinion.”

By now, it’s been well established that Diggs’ divorce from Minnesota wasn’t exactly amicable. He wanted the ball more, and wasn’t shy about making his feelings known. To his credit, Diggs learned from that situation and applied it to his current situation.

“As far as building that relationship, off the field, it's imperative in any situation, especially that receiver-quarterback,” Diggs said. “I've had a multitude of quarterbacks, so it's like this, ‘All right, how do I approach this situation, especially when I first got here?’ No other than I did before, but it was a fresh start and you never know what's going to happen – sometimes it goes extremely well and sometimes it doesn't.

"I'm pretty sure (there were) more people that didn't want it to go well than to go well, so to see it come out on the back end and be like, 'Yeah, things are good.' It was meant to happen that way.”