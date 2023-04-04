Top 30 visits for draft prospects are happening around the NFL, including for the Bills.

Given that there are many ways to see prospects, we will never know all the prospects a team has scheduled for visits, meetings at the all-star games or NFL scouting combine, sessions around players' on-campus pro days, private workouts and so on.

The term "Top 30" gives the impression that a player is among a team's preferred prospects. A Top 30 visit can be used on any level of prospect and also can be used as a smokescreen to make another team think you have interest in a player. It also applies to a maximum of 30 players, so a team can use fewer visits. As to why it's 30 players, and not say 25, a number of longtime league observers said it's just something that's always been that way.

Also, players whose colleges are or who are from within 50 miles of a team facility can make visits and those don't count against the 30.

The Bills, picking at No. 27 in the first round, will have visits with prospects who are projected to be gone by the time they are scheduled to select, or could meet with a player who they might have interest in trading up for, or one they have later-round grades on.

The interviews at the scouting combine tend to have a "speed dating" feel. A team is allowed to meet with 45 prospects for a maximum of 18 minutes. That doesn't mean a prospect can't make an impact in a short amount of time. You might recall that after the draft last year, the Bills replaced a video of their combine session with Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam, whom the Bills traded up to select in the first round. Part of the video was Elam showing the group a notebook that included all sorts of notes and breakdowns on his play and the play of the Florida defense.

When a player comes in for a Top 30 visit, on-field workouts are prohibited. Players can tour the facility and meet with coaches and staff.

Teams often use the visits to have their own doctors and medical staff evaluate a player who is coming off an injury or has an injury history.

There are no concrete rules about what a team can ask a player so it could just as easily be about a college teammate or opponent to get a different perspective as it is about the player.

Often teams will put up video of a player and ask them to diagram plays or explain concepts to get a feel for their football acumen.

The other thing is that there aren't the time constraints of the interviews at the combine or all-star games, so there is an opportunity to get to know the players a bit better. For example, Bills coach Sean McDermott talked glowingly after the team drafted Josh Allen in 2018 about how he interacted with people around the building during his pre-draft visit.

Of the reported Top 30 visitors last year, the Bills drafted Elam in Round 1 and Georgia running back James Cook in Round 2, and Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer was signed as an undrafted free agent. Of the reported visits in 2021, the Bills selected Texas Tech offensive lineman Jack Anderson in Round 7. Remember, the Bills were without a first-round pick in 2021, so that likely impacted the players who visited. In 2020, all visits were virtual because of Covid. In 2019, Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver (first round), Ole Miss tight end Dawson Knox (third round), Miami linebacker Vosean Joseph (fifth round) were among the reported visitors who were eventually drafted by the Bills.

Walter Football tracks visits by team and by type, from reports, and has the Bills currently listed with five visits. That group includes Houston wide receiver Tank Dell, Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy, Florida guard O'Cyrus Torrence and Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright. That list is almost certainly incomplete and more visits will happen in the coming days.