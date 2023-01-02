What we think we know about the Bills and Week 18 heading into 'Monday Night Football'

The NFL opted to announce only the two new Saturday games in Week 18 on Sunday night, with the remainder of the schedule to be released Monday night. The timing could depend on the score of the Bills vs. Bengals game, as the game moves along.

There is a Sunday night game in Week 18, but no Monday night game.

We know Jacksonville will play Tennessee in the Saturday night game (8:30 p.m.) with the winner heading to the playoffs as the AFC South champion. If Jacksonville loses, the Jaguars could still be in contention for the final wild-card spot. A Tennessee loss and the Titans are out.

Where things get interesting is the decision to have Kansas City and Las Vegas play in the 4:30 p.m. game Saturday, with the top seed in the AFC in play for the Chiefs and the Raiders already eliminated.

If the Bills lose to Cincinnati on Monday night, the Bengals will clinch the AFC North. Expect Bills vs. Patriots and Bengals vs. Ravens to be at the same time, given the potential seeding implications. If the Bills win, there is a good chance Bengals vs. Ravens becomes the Sunday night game because it will be for the division title.

If the Bills lose to the Bengals on Monday night and Kansas City wins Saturday, the Chiefs are the No. 1 seed in the AFC and have the bye and homefield advantage. The Bills would know they could not be the No. 1 seed even with a victory Sunday against New England.

The Bills would be playing for seeding, either No. 2 or No. 3. Buffalo and the Bengals would both be 12-4 in this scenario, but Cincinnati would have the tiebreaker with a head-to-head. The difference between No. 2 and No. 3 could potentially mean the difference between a home game and a road game in the divisional round.

If the Bills lose to the Bengals on Monday night and Kansas City loses Saturday, the Bills would be the No. 1 seed if they beat the Patriots and the Bengals lose to the Ravens.

If the Bills beat the Bengals and the Chiefs win Saturday, the Bills will need to beat New England to get the No. 1 seed. At that point, both teams finish with 14 wins, and the Bills have the tiebreaker.

If the Bills beat the Bengals and the Chiefs lose Saturday, the Bills will be the No. 1 seed regardless of what happens against the Patriots. Buffalo and KC would be 13-4, and the Bills have the tiebreaker. The Bills figure to try to get their starters some rest .

The direct path … If the Bills beat the Bengals and beat the Patriots Sunday, all roads lead to Orchard Park as the Bills would be the No. 1 seed and have homefield. So if the Bills take care of their own business, nothing else will matter.