What we learned from snap counts in Bills' wild-card win, game ball and more

“I’m very grateful to get the win as a head coach, but I think I’m more happy for our team and our fans and (team owners) Terry and Kim (Pegula) and all the people that have worked so hard, even before we got here, honestly. For the fans to stand behind this team the way they’ve done over the years and the fans and how much noise they made, even at 6,700 I guess was the number – incredible, man. You could feel it in the air. Just the atmosphere and the environment was – it was almost like it was full, especially down the stretch there. Just special. Only in Buffalo.”