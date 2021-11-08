What we learned from snap counts in Bills' Week 9 loss, game ball and more

Even without Taron Johnson, the Buffalo Bills stayed in their nickel defense Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Johnson, the Bills’ starter at slot cornerback, played just 11 snaps in a 9-6 loss to the Jaguars before leaving the game with a concussion. He was replaced by Siran Neal, who played 50 of 61 defensive snaps (82%). Neal finished with five tackles, but was penalized once each for illegal use of hands and pass interference.

Full coverage: Bills offense falls on its face in 9-6 loss to Jaguars The Buffalo Bills lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 9-6 at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. Catch all of our postgame coverage here.

"I thought Siran came in and did a really good job for us," defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. "When you're the backup, you're not getting as many reps as the starters, for sure, but he stayed on top of the game plan throughout the week, and when his number was called – and it was called early – he got better as the game went on. So really proud of the way he played and the way he came on as the game progressed."

Here are four more takeaways from the Bills’ snap counts against Jacksonville:

1. Zack Moss was limited to 19 snaps. The Bills’ second-year running back suffered a concussion in the third quarter. Without him, the Bills relied heavily on Devin Singletary, who played 48 of the 67 offensive snaps (72%).