What we learned from snap counts in Bills' Week 8 win, game ball and more

3. Jake Kumerow and Isaiah McKenzie saw plenty of time. The Bills used both receivers on 13 offensive plays Sunday, which was tied for a season high for Kumerow and two snaps away from matching McKenzie’s season high. Neither of them was targeted in the passing game.

4. Mario Addison played a season high. The veteran defensive end played 40 snaps against the Dolphins, and made his second sack of the season.

Quote of the game

“It's just we're fighting. That's all we're trying to do. We're not trying to be the best team in the league every Sunday, we're trying to be the best team on the field that we're on every Sunday. So we got to find a way, and we did.” – Quarterback Josh Allen

Game ball: Cole Beasley

The offense needed somebody to step up. Enter Beasley. The slot receiver finished with 10 catches for 110 yards, 89 of which came in the second half. Beasley converted third and 14 and third and 13 in the second half, helping the offense find its footing.

Stat of the game: 3-4