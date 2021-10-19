What we learned from snap counts in Bills' Week 6 loss, game ball and more

So much for the idea that Cole Beasley’s role with the Buffalo Bills was being minimized.

Beasley, the team’s veteran slot receiver, had a prominent spot Monday night against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium, playing 67 of 77 offensive snaps (87%) in a 34-31 loss.

Beasley produced, too, finishing with seven catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.

“You never know how the game’s really going to go,” Beasley said after the loss. “I knew there would be a chance, so that’s really all you can look for. There’s still some plays that I feel like I left out there. Me and Josh missed on a third down that was crucial earlier in the game, so I was glad to be involved, but I’d rather not be involved and win than be involved and lose.”

Here are four more observations from the Bills’ snap counts against the Titans:

1. Matt Milano was full go in his return. The veteran linebacker played all 53 defensive snaps following a one-game absence because of a hamstring injury. Milano finished with two tackles.