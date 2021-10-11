What we learned from snap counts in Bills' Week 5 win, game ball and more

4. Taron Johnson was busy in his return. A day after signing a three-year contract extension, the nickel cornerback played 85 of 86 defensive snaps. He missed just one snap in the second half when he was briefly shaken up, but was able to return.

Quote of the game

“A year ago we came here and they made a lot of plays – we didn’t make quite as many as we needed to win the game. Our players made plays tonight and that was great to see. I thought they were in a great space mentally, they put in a lot of work, physically, during the week. – Bills coach Sean McDermott

Game ball: Dawson Knox

It’s not often you see a tight end with a stat line like this: Three catches, 117 yards, one touchdown. “The real thing here is that Josh trusts him to make plays and he has made plays,” McDermott said. “It was good to see. This is game five, so he has done it every game that I can think about this year, even in the preseason. He is off to a really strong start.”

Stat of the game: 35