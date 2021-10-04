What we learned from snap counts in Bills' Week 4 win, game ball and more

“We thought he could help us, which he has,” offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said. “He's got position flexibility, he's got quickness, he's got instincts, he’s got good hands. He's got a good feel for zone coverage. He can get open versus man coverage. He's been productive for a long time in this league. He’s instinctive. I could go on and on about him. He’s a pro. He's just fit right in and I think he's really added a lot to our room."

“I think resiliency is one of the words that comes to my mind. Didn’t start the season out like we’d like to, didn’t start today, play one, like we’d like to, but coach McDermott does a great job of teaching situational football and complementary football and that’s one thing we’re doing a really good job of right now is feeding off each other on both sides and in all three phases of the football. We’ve gotta continue to find ways to get better. Too many balls on the ground and in harm’s way through the air. Sometimes the defense is going to make plays and we understand that. But try to limit those opportunities as much as possible.” – quarterback Josh Allen