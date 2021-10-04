What we learned from snap counts in Bills' Week 4 win, game ball and more

Spencer Brown was busy in his first NFL start.
The Buffalo Bills’ rookie offensive tackle played all 72 offensive snaps Sunday during his team’s 40-0 victory over the Houston Texans at Highmark Stadium. Brown made a good first impression on quarterback Josh Allen.
“I think he handled it like a pro,” Allen said. “Even in preseason, he’s a guy that just pops off the tape. Effort, his attitude, he's everything that you want in a lineman, so I'm extremely glad that we drafted him and we’re able to kind of get him into the game plan now and get him going, because he's a special player, and I got a lot of faith in him.”
Get The Buffalo News' full coverage of the Buffalo Bills' 40-0 win over the Houston Texans at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Brown was one of just two offensive linemen to play every snap – guard Ike Boettger was the other.
Here are four more takeaways from the snap counts against the Texans:
1. Jaquan Johnson and Cam Lewis also were busy. Stepping into the lineup for Jordan Poyer and Taron Johnson, respectively, both Jaquan Johnson and Lewis played all 47 defensive snaps.
2. Mario Addison’s snap count was low. An unusually low number of defensive snaps in the game, combined with the blowout nature of the score, meant snap counts were quite low for some players, including the veteran defensive end. Addison played just 14 snaps (30%), which he probably doesn’t mind as he gears up for a big game in Week 5 against Kansas City.
3. Isaiah McKenzie had a small role on offense. The team’s primary return man and No. 5 wide receiver played just four offensive snaps. He was not targeted in the game.
4. Emmanuel Sanders once again produced. Sanders played 51 offensive snaps, which was just two behind Stefon Diggs’ 53 as most among wide receivers. With those 51 snaps, Sanders finished with five catches for 74 yards and one rush for 7 yards.
Support Local Journalism
“We thought he could help us, which he has,” offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said. “He's got position flexibility, he's got quickness, he's got instincts, he’s got good hands. He's got a good feel for zone coverage. He can get open versus man coverage. He's been productive for a long time in this league. He’s instinctive. I could go on and on about him. He’s a pro. He's just fit right in and I think he's really added a lot to our room."
Quote of the game
“I think resiliency is one of the words that comes to my mind. Didn’t start the season out like we’d like to, didn’t start today, play one, like we’d like to, but coach McDermott does a great job of teaching situational football and complementary football and that’s one thing we’re doing a really good job of right now is feeding off each other on both sides and in all three phases of the football. We’ve gotta continue to find ways to get better. Too many balls on the ground and in harm’s way through the air. Sometimes the defense is going to make plays and we understand that. But try to limit those opportunities as much as possible.” – quarterback Josh Allen
Game ball: Tremaine Edmunds
The fourth-year middle linebacker led the defense with six tackles and had a big interception in the first quarter.
“It all goes through 49. You look at the first play of the game yesterday, he's doing a great job with our operation, communicating to our defensive line and getting them lined up in the normal flow of the game,” coach Sean McDermott said. “A couple series later, he's making a big-time linebacker play in the middle of the defense.”
Stat of the game: 450-109
That’s how much yardage the Bills outgained the Texans. You could pick just about any stat from Sunday’s game to show how dominant the Bills were, but the yardage total does that as well as any of them (along with the final score).
Coming attractions
Things are about to get real. The Bills start a two-game road trip with perhaps the most anxiously awaited game on their schedule – a trip to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Here are three things to know about the Chiefs …
1. Surprise, surprise … the offense is clicking. Led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs scored touchdowns on six of seven possessions Sunday against the Eagles in a 42-30 win, excluding a final kneel down.
2. Teams still haven’t figured out what to do about Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. The Chiefs’ No. 1 receiver and All-Pro tight end have routinely torched defenses. Hill has 30 catches for 453 yards and four touchdowns, while Kelce has 24 catches for 312 yards and three scores.
3. Their defense isn’t off to a great start. Kansas City is allowing 437.8 yards per game, which ranks 31st in the NFL, and has given up 31.3 points per game, which ranks second to last.