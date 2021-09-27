What we learned from snap counts in Bills' Week 3 win, game ball and more

4. Levi Wallace played 100% of the defensive snaps. The veteran cornerback was questionable coming into the game because of a knee injury, but it didn’t seem to slow him down.

Quote of the game

“As a defense, I feel like we gave up a couple big plays, which you can’t have. We take a lot of pride in not giving up big plays and maybe making teams try to nickel and dime us all the way down the field. And that's where we were able to get some takeaways. But I think overall, it's a process. We're going to keep building this thing into December and January, hopefully into February. So if we can keep getting these takeaways, setting up our offense, scoring points, then the sky’s the limit for us.” – safety Micah Hyde

Game ball: Josh Allen

An easy choice after the quarterback went 32 of 43 for 358 yards and five total touchdowns. “Felt pretty good in terms of just getting the ball out, seeing the defense, what they were doing early on,” Allen said. "It takes 11 guys out there, and we were pretty much all on the same page throughout the game today.”

Stat of the game: 8