What we learned from snap counts in Bills' Week 2 win, game ball and more

3. Reggie Gilliam plays a huge role on special teams. The Bills’ fullback was on the field for 21 snaps on special teams, which was 95% of the team total and six more snaps than any other player on special teams.

4. Micah Hyde got two snaps on offense. No, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll isn’t getting that creative. Hyde came in for the Bills’ two kneel downs that were taken by backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. It’s common for teams to put a defensive player behind the quarterback in those situations as a safety valve, because defenders are generally better tacklers than running backs or receivers.

Quote of the day

“Yeah, it's big, but you know, it's one game. We want to continue to carry that momentum into next week. Obviously, any time you get a win on the road in the division, it's huge, but 24-hour window. We've got to learn from what we did. We didn't play perfect at all. There was still some football left out there on the field that we can learn from and move forward and put our focus on Washington.” – Bills safety Jordan Poyer

Stat of the game: 2