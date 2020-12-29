What we learned from snap counts in Bills' Week 16 win, game ball and more

3. Devin Singletary and Zack Moss shared playing time equally. The Bills’ two running backs had almost an exact 50-50 split in playing time, with Moss playing 36 snaps and Singletary playing 35.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

4. Jordan Poyer was able to come back from injury. Poyer was evaluated for a head injury after a nasty collision with Patriots quarterback Cam Newton in the second quarter, but returned to finish with 37 snaps (74%). He said after the game that he was fine.

Stat of the game: 5

That’s the number of touchdowns scored Monday night by the Bills, giving them 50 for the season. It’s just the fourth time in franchise history the Bills have reached 50 touchdowns, joining teams from 1991 (58), 1975 (57) and 1990 (53).

Game ball: Stefon Diggs

It would be easy, and deserved, to give it to Allen again, but we’ll go with the No. 1 receiver. Diggs now holds the franchise single-season records for catches (120) and yards (1,459) after finishing with nine catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns. He leads the NFL in both categories. While Allen is rightfully in the MVP conversation, Diggs should be getting some mentions, as well.

Quote of the day

“It feels great. It's hard enough to win in the NFL, regardless of who you're playing. This is an organization, being the Patriots, that have given the Bills fits over the years. It's a win in both games against the Patriots and then to win the way we did tonight, I think it just speaks volumes about our players and coaches and the team that (General Manager) Brandon (Beane) has put on the field.” – Bills coach Sean McDermott

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.