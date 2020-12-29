What we learned from snap counts in Bills' Week 16 win, game ball and more

The Buffalo Bills’ backups got plenty of run Monday night against the New England Patriots.
Of course, when that playing time comes because the starters had turned the game into a runaway, it’s a very good thing.
Quarterback Matt Barkley took 15 snaps after starter Josh Allen exited what finished as a 38-9 romp at Gillette Stadium. He was far from the only backup to come in during the fourth quarter. Linebacker Tyrel Dodson was the only position player not to play at least one snap on offense or defense during the game (although he did play 15 snaps on special teams).
Here are four more takeaways from the snap counts against New England.
1. Tyler Kroft played sparingly in his return to the lineup. With rookie Reggie Gilliam out because of hamstring and knee injuries, the Bills activated Kroft on game day for the first time since Week 9 against Seattle. Kroft, though, played just 12 snaps (17%), far behind Dawson Knox (46 snaps, 64%) and Lee Smith (24 snaps, 33%) at tight end.
2. Matt Milano is all the way back. The fourth-year linebacker played 44 defensive snaps (88%), tied for most on the team. Milano started in the team’s base defense for the first time since returning from injured reserve. That’s a good sign he’s as healthy as he’s been since originally suffering a partially torn pectoral muscle in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
3. Devin Singletary and Zack Moss shared playing time equally. The Bills’ two running backs had almost an exact 50-50 split in playing time, with Moss playing 36 snaps and Singletary playing 35.
Support Local Journalism
4. Jordan Poyer was able to come back from injury. Poyer was evaluated for a head injury after a nasty collision with Patriots quarterback Cam Newton in the second quarter, but returned to finish with 37 snaps (74%). He said after the game that he was fine.
Stat of the game: 5
That’s the number of touchdowns scored Monday night by the Bills, giving them 50 for the season. It’s just the fourth time in franchise history the Bills have reached 50 touchdowns, joining teams from 1991 (58), 1975 (57) and 1990 (53).
Game ball: Stefon Diggs
It would be easy, and deserved, to give it to Allen again, but we’ll go with the No. 1 receiver. Diggs now holds the franchise single-season records for catches (120) and yards (1,459) after finishing with nine catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns. He leads the NFL in both categories. While Allen is rightfully in the MVP conversation, Diggs should be getting some mentions, as well.
Quote of the day
“It feels great. It's hard enough to win in the NFL, regardless of who you're playing. This is an organization, being the Patriots, that have given the Bills fits over the years. It's a win in both games against the Patriots and then to win the way we did tonight, I think it just speaks volumes about our players and coaches and the team that (General Manager) Brandon (Beane) has put on the field.” – Bills coach Sean McDermott