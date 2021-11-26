What we learned from snap counts in Bills' Week 12 win vs. Saints, game ball and more

“I'll give the guys credit, man. And you know, I trust them,” McDermott said. “I mean, we wanted to kick one out of the end zone when we were up a little bit, when we had a little bit of a lead there. I was about 20 yards away and they start looking at me like ... And so I said, 'What do you want?' They said, 'Let's try and pin them down there.' I said 'All right.' So, I trust them. I think that was the one they got them on the 11, so it was fun to watch.”

The following players took part in 17 snaps on special teams, which was 77% of the team total: wide receiver Jake Kumerow, safety Jaquan Johnson, running back Taiwan Jones, cornerback Siran Neal and linebackers Andre Smith and Tyler Matakevich. Fullback Reggie Gilliam played 14 snaps (64%) before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.

Here are four more takeaways from the Bills’ snap counts against the Saints:

1. Brandin Bryant and Eli Ankou worked their way into the defensive line rotation. Bryant played 18 snaps (32%) and Ankou played 14 snaps (25%) after being promoted from the practice squad.

2. Cody Ford missed just six snaps. The guard suffered an arm injury that left him questionable to return, but he was able to quickly get back and finished the game, playing 60 of 66 offensive snaps.