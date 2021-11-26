What we learned from snap counts in Bills' Week 12 win vs. Saints, game ball and more

NEW ORLEANS – Sean McDermott started off his postgame news conference Thursday night by shouting out his special teams.
“One thing I do want to point out – I thought the kickoff coverage, I know it's probably not going to be written about, but that's OK, I'll mention it anyway: The kickoff coverage was outstanding,” McDermott said. “The special teams, I thought, did a terrific job giving us a spark and the energy we needed.”
The head coach is exactly right. The Bills’ kick coverage was indeed excellent, limiting Saints returner Deonte Harris to just 61 yards on four attempts – an average of 15.3 yards per attempt. New Orleans’ average drive start was its own 21-yard line, compared to the Bills starting at their own 38.
“They were hungry. That's a really good returner, as well,” McDermott said. “I think they're one of the tops in the league with their return game and our kickoff coverage was outstanding. Our offense moved the ball well enough that we could get in some sky punt or some pooch punt situations, and I thought Matt Haack did a great job as well.”
Give special teams coordinator Heath Farwell a nod here, too. Kicker Tyler Bass has a big leg and probably could have kicked off for touchbacks close to every time being in a dome, but the Bills saw something that made them think they could kick short of the goal line and cover it before the returner reached the 25-yard line – the spot the ball goes after a touchback.
“I'll give the guys credit, man. And you know, I trust them,” McDermott said. “I mean, we wanted to kick one out of the end zone when we were up a little bit, when we had a little bit of a lead there. I was about 20 yards away and they start looking at me like ... And so I said, 'What do you want?' They said, 'Let's try and pin them down there.' I said 'All right.' So, I trust them. I think that was the one they got them on the 11, so it was fun to watch.”
The following players took part in 17 snaps on special teams, which was 77% of the team total: wide receiver Jake Kumerow, safety Jaquan Johnson, running back Taiwan Jones, cornerback Siran Neal and linebackers Andre Smith and Tyler Matakevich. Fullback Reggie Gilliam played 14 snaps (64%) before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.
Here are four more takeaways from the Bills’ snap counts against the Saints:
1. Brandin Bryant and Eli Ankou worked their way into the defensive line rotation. Bryant played 18 snaps (32%) and Ankou played 14 snaps (25%) after being promoted from the practice squad.
2. Cody Ford missed just six snaps. The guard suffered an arm injury that left him questionable to return, but he was able to quickly get back and finished the game, playing 60 of 66 offensive snaps.
3. Dawson Knox had a big workload. The Bills’ tight end played 60 of 66 offensive snaps, finishing with a pair of touchdown catches. It is the third time he has played more than 90% of the offensive snaps in a game; the others were against Indianapolis and Kansas City.
4. Dane Jackson played 36 snaps in place of Tre’Davious White. Jackson, a second-year cornerback, replaced an injured Tre'Davious White in the second quarter and finished the game playing 63% of the defensive snaps. White played 21 snaps (37%) before getting hurt.
Quote of the game
“It’s a tale of two halves. You look at the first half, there was more meat on the bone there, no pun intended for Thanksgiving. Then in the second half we executed at a higher level. Even the screen to Matt Breida, and how it went there on third-and-long. Good call and we executed. We haven’t always done that. ... I felt like in the first half we were sloppy and then picked it up in the second half. Listen, it’s not always going to be exactly how you draw it up. But I expect more and that’s the standard we have here.” – McDermott
Game ball: Ed Oliver
One of the biggest positives for the Bills this season has been Oliver consistently delivering the way a top-10 pick should. He was a wrecking ball on the interior of the defensive line, and was rewarded with his first sack of the season – one that was split with Efe Obada. He also was credited with two quarterback hits and three hurries.
Stat of the game: 8-13, 61.5%
That was the Bills’ conversion rate on third down. The offense was able to stay on the field, leading the Bills to control time of possession, 34:38 to 25:22.