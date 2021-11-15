What we learned from snap counts in Bills' Week 10 win, game ball and more

3. Spencer Brown and Dawson Knox were both full go. Brown, the Bills’ rookie right tackle, played all 58 offensive snaps after missing the last two games with a back injury.

“I sensed an intensity and an energy from him,” coach Sean McDermott said. “A young player, let's not put him in the Hall of Fame yet. Please, help me with that. He's a young player that has to continue to learn what it takes to play in this league. He knows that. That humble-and-hungry approach, man, is real. We need to carry that forward next week.”

Knox, meanwhile, played 49 offensive snaps – 84% of the total. He missed two games with a broken hand suffered in Week 6 against Tennessee.

“He completes our offense just in terms of his role and what he means to Josh and I love his unselfish approach as well,” McDermott said.

4. Harrison Phillips stepped up with Star Lotulelei out. Phillips played a season-high 46 snaps, which was 60% of the defensive total, after Lotulelei tested positive for Covid-19 before the game.

Quote of the game