What we learned from snap counts in Bills' Week 1 loss, game ball and more

That was Allen’s passer rating against the Steelers – the third time in a row Pittsburgh has held him to less than 80.0. The Bills still were able to win the first two meetings in 2018 and '19, but couldn’t pull out the victory Sunday. Allen was held to less than 80.0 passer rating five times last year, with the Bills going 2-3 in those games.

Game ball: Ed Oliver

Admittedly, there weren’t many players to choose from. Oliver, though, had an impressive tackle for loss. According to analytics website Pro Football Focus, all three of Oliver’s tackles Sunday were classified as “stops,” which are defined as offensive failures. “I saw Ed flash,” McDermott said.

Quote of the day

"Whether it be first-game nerves or jitters or feeling stuff with my feet, I've got to play better. I know that. We're going to learn from this. We're not going to panic. It's 16 games left. We know what we need to do. We're going to look at the film and work and strive to get better.” – Allen

Coming attractions