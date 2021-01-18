What we learned from snap counts in Bills' divisional-round win, game ball and more

“That play was huge. 'Touchdown Taron,' he does what he knows how to do, is get the ball in his hands and then go find the end zone,” defensive end Jerry Hughes said. “We know he has a lot of speed, so we try to do our best to set him up so he can go score. That's Taron man. You know, he's a great player. He's been studying his tape, and it shows. He makes those big plays in big games like this. This is what we need. We always talk about throughout the week, scoring on defense, getting our hands on the football, causing turnovers, trying to flip the field for our offense so they can have a short field. For him to not only cause the turnover and score, I mean that's huge. That was a big momentum shift that we needed. That's something that you've got to have at your house.”