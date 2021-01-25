What we learned from snap counts in Bills' AFC championship loss, game ball and more

Gabriel Davis had a smaller workload than normal for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
The rookie receiver played just 16 offensive snaps in the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, failing to make a catch on three targets in his team’s 38-24 loss. Davis was questionable coming into the game because of an ankle injury suffered in the divisional round against Baltimore.
It was Davis’ lowest snap count of the season.
“We gave that long and hard consideration, especially during the week with Gabe’s situation and then listened to our medical team and they felt like Gabe was ready to go,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said Sunday when asked whether the team considered using veteran Kenny Stills in Davis’ spot against the Chiefs. “Look, at the end of the day, we really appreciate what Kenny’s done since he’s been here and felt like if it was close, I wanted to get the guys who have played through the season the chance to play tonight, too.”
Here are four more takeaways from the snap counts against the Chiefs.
Kansas City’s physical cornerbacks were the unsung heroes in the Chiefs’ 38-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills.
1. Taron Johnson was busy. The Bills’ nickel cornerback played 59 of 65 defensive snaps – not a huge surprise given how much the Chiefs like to throw the ball. Johnson had the only two passes defensed among members of the secondary Sunday. With Johnson on the field so much, linebacker A.J. Klein was limited to just seven defensive snaps (11%).
2. Josh Norman and Levi Wallace again were close to a 50-50 split. The Bills’ two cornerbacks once again were used in a rotation opposite Tre’Davious White. Wallace slightly outsnapped Norman 35-30.
3. Harrison Phillips is all the way back. The Bills’ defensive tackle was a healthy inactive the first time these teams met in Week 6. Phillips, though, has steadily worked his way back into the lineup. This time against Kansas City, he played 33 defensive snaps, second only to Ed Oliver’s 37 among defensive tackles.
4. John Brown did not have a lot of production, despite a busy night. The Bills’ No. 2 receiver finished with just two catches for 24 yards, despite playing 71 of 73 offensive snaps.
For much of the 2020 season, the Buffalo Bills were content with their running game being an afterthought.
Stat of the game: 9-172
That was Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill’s final line, which included a 71-yard reception that was Hill's 34th catch of at least 40 yards in his career, which is the most in the NFL during that span and 11 more than second place (including the playoffs). It was Hill's sixth career grab of 70-plus yards, which is also the most in the league during his time as a professional. Hill's 172 receiving yards were the most by any player in a single postseason game since 2016.
Game ball: Taiwan Jones
Admittedly, there weren’t many attractive options for the Bills after they were outclassed by the Chiefs. Jones, though, showed good hustle in racing down the field to recover a muffed punt by Chiefs returner Mecole Hardman. That set up a touchdown in the first quarter for the Bills.
Patrick Mahomes was sacked just once and hit just twice in the Chiefs’ 38-24 victory over the Bills.
Quote of the day
“This is a heck of a season whenever you get this far. A lot has gone into the season, a lot of sacrifice because of the type of year it is in particular, because of the type of year it’s been. Guys stayed together. They love one another, they played hard for one another, and this has been a heavy lift since day one. I can’t thank everyone at home enough for their support, in the Bills organization and outside the Bills organization, because this was not done by one person, obviously, for how far we’ve come. It’s a major step for our organization. So, we fell a little bit short tonight, but I’m extremely proud of the team, proud of the organization, and thankful and proud of Bills Mafia.” – Bills coach Sean McDermott