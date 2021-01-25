What we learned from snap counts in Bills' AFC championship loss, game ball and more

“This is a heck of a season whenever you get this far. A lot has gone into the season, a lot of sacrifice because of the type of year it is in particular, because of the type of year it’s been. Guys stayed together. They love one another, they played hard for one another, and this has been a heavy lift since day one. I can’t thank everyone at home enough for their support, in the Bills organization and outside the Bills organization, because this was not done by one person, obviously, for how far we’ve come. It’s a major step for our organization. So, we fell a little bit short tonight, but I’m extremely proud of the team, proud of the organization, and thankful and proud of Bills Mafia.” – Bills coach Sean McDermott