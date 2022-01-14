What we learned from each Bills game on way to the playoffs

What we learned: What was supposed to be the “easy” part of the schedule was anything but. More on that in a bit. There is truth to the idea that beating a divisional opponent twice in the same season is difficult.

Week 9: Jaguars 9, Bills 6

The good: Nothing. Nada. Zip. Zilch. I defy anyone to come up with a single positive from this game. Sure, the defense did its part, but come on … this will go down as one of the worst losses in franchise history. It’s as puzzling then as it is now how the Bills managed to lose this game.

The bad: Oh, everything. The offense turned in its worst performance of the season. Devin Singletary and Zack Moss combined for 19 yards on nine carries. The offensive line was atrocious. Allen threw two interceptions. Ugly, ugly, ugly is the only way to describe this game. Oh, and all those fans from Buffalo who came down a day early for some Florida sunshine were treated to rain and temperatures in the 40s.