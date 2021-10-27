What we learned from Bills tight end Dawson Knox's shot put days

Elliott gives the technical breakdown: A good shot put throw starts under the chin or neck, while Knox’s heave came from the side of his body. It relies on a straight arm propelling the dense ball, and needs more power from one’s legs, he explains.

“I’m not sure his was true shot put form, but close enough,” Elliott said.

Still, it was a joke that Knox made outside of Twitter, too.

“He called, and he said, ‘Yeah, I shot-putted that thing,’ “ White said. “I was making fun of him throwing, I was like, ‘That's embarrassing. I worked with you as a quarterback, and that throw was awful.’ Of course, his hand was broken, I was just messing with him.”

The absolute dragging of Knox’s throw by both coaches comes from a place of real endearment. They’ve been thrilled to see how Knox has done in the league, especially after an unusual way of getting there. Ahead of the injury, which likely will sideline him for a few more weeks, Knox was having a breakout year with 286 yards on 21 catches and five touchdowns in six games. The third-year tight end had five touchdowns total his first two seasons in the league. White sees those stats and the two-point conversion itself as testaments to Knox's hypercompetitive drive.