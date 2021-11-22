What we learned from Bills' snap counts in Week 11 loss, game ball and more

4. The Bills emptied the bench in the fourth quarter. Reserves on both sides of the ball replaced starters late in the game. Of course, when that comes in a blowout loss, as opposed to a win, it feels a lot worse.

Quote of the game

“We're a really good football team when we don't bite ourselves in the butt. What we put on that field today is not who we are. I got a lot of trust and a lot of faith in our team, and there's no secret that we need to do a better job on all fronts. There's no way around it, but at the same time, it's not panic mode. We got to learn from this one and move on as quickly as possible because we're playing on Thursday night.” – quarterback Josh Allen.

Game ball: Matt Haack

Hey, someone has to get it. The Bills punted just once, but it was a good one, as Haack punted it 55 yards, netting 48 yards.

Stat of the game: 8-12, 66.7%

That’s the Colts’ success rate on third downs.

Coming attractions

The Bills will be in the national spotlight on the night of Thanksgiving, heading to New Orleans. Here are three things to know about the Saints …