What was on the menu at Bills' 'Welcome, Odell!' dinner for wide receiver

Bills fans spent some time Friday forecasting their versions of the itinerary for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s visit to Western New York, spurred in part by a tweet from former Bills center Eric Wood.

Question for #BillsMafia out there…You get to host @obj today in Buffalo for his visit. Where you taking him and what are you doing??I’m showing him the facility, getting wings then Italian, stop by Josh Allen’s house, few drinks, hockey game if Sabres at home. — Eric Wood (@EWood70) December 2, 2022

Plenty of unique answers to Wood's tweet, although we now have at least a little insight into Beckham's visit that began late Friday night and continued into Saturday. That comes courtesy of Buffalo-based chef Darian Bryan, who shared the menu for the "Welcome, Odell!" dinner Friday night on his Instagram.

Bryan has become the go-to chef for more than a dozen Bills players, including Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, and top-scale events in the Buffalo area. Bryan and Bills players also have teamed for a number of charity endeavors.

The four-course meal began with a fried goat cheese salad, with apples, arugula, the fried goat cheese, dressed in a balsamic reduction, and honey and lemon vinaigrettes.

The second course was a Cajun seafood pasta with lobster, langostinos and fettuccine in a tomato white wine sauce.

The third course was steak au poivre – a peppercorn crusted prime angus tenderlion filet – with brandy cream sauce, mashed potatoes and vegetables.

The fourth course was dessert, a gooey butter cake with ice cream provided by Sweet Pea Bakery.

Based on the number of slices of cake cut, the dinner could have been for as many as eight people.

Looks like the #Bills called in the big guns during OBJ’s visit… 👀 @DarianChef pic.twitter.com/xs6ksD2lhB — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) December 3, 2022

Beckham came from North Jersey, where he was visiting the New York Giants' facility. Beckham had dinner Thursday night with several team officials, including coach Brian Daboll, who described the meal as "a good steak" when he met with reporters Friday morning. Daboll wasn't offering much more than that, saying all his attention was on the Giants' game Sunday against Washington.

Beckham was scheduled for a physical and additional meetings Friday with the Giants. He was spotted leaving the Giants' facility shortly after 5 p.m. after about a 90-minute stay. A number of Giants players either had or were planning to reach out to him.

Beckham is scheduled to end his three-city tour with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday.

"Hopefully an agreement can be worked out. I think it'll be great to get him in the building," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters.

He is not conducting workouts while on the visits but undergoing physicals as teams assess the status of his knee after an ACL tear in the Super Bowl.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Beckham, 30, has 531 career catches for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns in 96 games with the Giants (2014-18), Cleveland Browns (2019-21) and Los Angeles Rams (2021).

Where he lands also could depend on what he is asking for, whether short term or a place to finish out his career.

Beckham’s visit to the Bills was officially listed on the league’s daily transaction wire Saturday.