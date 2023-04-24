The Bills are scheduled to make the 27th pick in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night.

That likely means another late evening for Bills fans and some yawns at work on Friday.

Round 1 is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET in Kansas City. The first round has typically taken about four hours with each team getting 10 minutes. There are 31 picks in Round 1 this year instead of 32 because the Miami Dolphins had to forfeit their pick.

Here is when the 27th pick was made in the last three years:

2020: 11:34 p.m.

2021: 11:32 p.m.

2022: 11:05 p.m.

Last year was on the earlier side, so we will see what NFL teams have in store this year.

The Bills picked a bit earlier last year when they traded up to No. 23 to select Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam.