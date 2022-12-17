What the Dolphins reportedly brought to be ready for the cold at Highmark Stadium

Despite Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel saying earlier this week that he personally wasn't going to spend time monitoring the Buffalo weather, that doesn't mean the Dolphins are not prepared for Saturday night's game against the Bills.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, here is what the Dolphins brought to be ready:

• 1,400-pound trunks with cold weather gear.

• 7 extra trunks total.

• 3 trunks of scuba gear.

• 3 trunks of thermal gear.

• 1 trunk of snowboots for coaches.

• Tua Tagovailoa will be wearing handwarmers sewn into his jersey.

• Every player has multiple cleats and will test during warmups to decide what to wear.

• Thermal capes/parkas available for everyone.

Dispelling a little myth: The #Dolphins didn't request sideline heaters against the #Chargers last week in LA. The home team used them, and they are required to allow the visitors to use them, as well. So, both teams used sideline heaters. https://t.co/Lx8GiRwfRv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2022

Here are some cold, hard facts of trends involving the Dolphins and weather, according to Caesars:

• Dolphins have lost and failed to cover their last eight games (including playoffs) when the temperature was below 40 degrees, getting outscored by an average of 20.5 points.

• Since 1990, the Dolphins are 2-10 SU and 3-9 ATS (including playoffs) against teams with .500 or better records (at time of game) when the game-time temperature is 32 degrees or less. Their last such win was in the 2005 season finale on New Year’s Day in New England (28-26) in a game the Patriots’ starters played briefly.