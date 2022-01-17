 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What quarterback coach Jordan Palmer texted Bills' Josh Allen before Patriots' rout
What quarterback coach Jordan Palmer texted Bills' Josh Allen before Patriots' rout

  • Updated
Bills Patriots playoffs fourth

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen speaks during the postgame news conference following the Bills' 47-17 win over the New England Patriots in the AFC wild-card game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

The relationship between Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his quarterback coach/mentor Jordan Palmer has been well-documented. 

Bills fans have plenty to thank Palmer for, and maybe even more after Allen's near-perfect performance in Saturday's wild-card victory against the New England Patriots. 

Palmer sent this text to Allen before the game: "So proud to know that you’ve risen to the level of being a Pro Bowl alternate!"

That's according to Peter King's Football Morning in America column on Monday. 

Allen has been known to use slights – perceived or otherwise – and this very well might have been another example. 

Allen and the Bills dominated the NFL's second-ranked defense in the regular season and scored touchdowns on seven consecutive possessions.

That this Bills team plays with a chip on its shoulder is apparent. You never know where that motivation will come from. 

It's hard to say Palmer knew a Bills' offensive explosion was on the horizon or a winning streak to end the regular season, but here is what he told Colin Cowherd in late December before the running game emerged.

"You’re seeing him put himself, and Daboll and whoever is dialing it up, not just make the play but make the decision on whether the play needs to be made. That’s been the growth of Josh Allen," Palmer said. "The run game is one of the answers that traditionally works, but I don’t think we’ve ever seen a quarterback like Josh Allen," Palmer said. "Would I love for him to rush for 150 yards every week? Yeah, it’d be great. ... 

"But they have other answers that I don’t think other quarterbacks have right now and I think that’s going to make them very, very scary come January."

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks about the Bills' 47-17 victory over the New England Patriots in the AFC wild-card game Saturday night in Highmark Stadium.
