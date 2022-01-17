What quarterback coach Jordan Palmer texted Bills' Josh Allen before Patriots' rout

The relationship between Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his quarterback coach/mentor Jordan Palmer has been well-documented.

Bills fans have plenty to thank Palmer for, and maybe even more after Allen's near-perfect performance in Saturday's wild-card victory against the New England Patriots.

Palmer sent this text to Allen before the game: "So proud to know that you’ve risen to the level of being a Pro Bowl alternate!"

That's according to Peter King's Football Morning in America column on Monday.

Allen has been known to use slights – perceived or otherwise – and this very well might have been another example.

Allen and the Bills dominated the NFL's second-ranked defense in the regular season and scored touchdowns on seven consecutive possessions.

That this Bills team plays with a chip on its shoulder is apparent. You never know where that motivation will come from.