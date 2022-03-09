What positions are most important for Bills in free agency? Here's our list

Levi Wallace is an unrestricted free agent, and he might have priced himself out of Buffalo after a solid season. Standout cornerback Tre’Davious White is still recovering from tearing his ACL on Thanksgiving in New Orleans. Though the Bills held up better than expected in White’s absence, if he’s not ready to start the season, as expected, and if Wallace is gone, they need to find players to step in immediately.

The defensive line is sprinkled with unrestricted free agents and veterans. There are five UFAs, and Justin Zimmer, coming off a torn ACL, is a restricted free agent. Mario Addison, Jerry Hughes, Vernon Butler, Efe Obada and Harrison Phillips are all unrestricted, with Phillips the most crucial to re-sign. He had a strong season, and is the type of player and person the Bills look for. They’d like to keep him in Buffalo if it works out, and will need to see what other veterans might come back. Beane said last week at the scouting combine that the Bills were open to bringing back either Addison or Hughes or both, and he added that both had expressed interest in continuing to play.