The Bills have signed five new players in the first wave of free agency.

Here are the jersey numbers for those players, as announced by the team:

QB Kyle Allen – 9

WR/KR Deonte Harty – 11

WR Trent Sherfield – 16

RB Damien Harris – 22

OL Connor McGovern – 66

G David Edwards -- Number not assigned

With Harty and Sherfield's selections, the Bills could again be without a wide receiver whose number is in the more traditional 80s.

Khalil Shakir wears No. 10, Gabe Davis is No. 13, Stefon Diggs is No. 14.

Sherfield wore No. 14 with Miami, but will switch because Diggs has 14.

Harris wore No. 37 with New England and No. 34 at Alabama, but moves into the 20s. The number is perhaps best known in recent Bills history for Fred Jackson.