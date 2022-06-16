What Minkah Fitzpatrick's contract extension could mean for Bills' Jordan Poyer

The top spot in the NFL safety market was reset Wednesday when the Pittsburgh Steelers gave Minkah Fitzpatrick a four-year extension that averages more than $18.4 million per year, according to his agents. The deal also includes $36 million guaranteed at signing.

With Bills safety Jordan Poyer looking for an extension as he heads into the final year of his contract, what does the Fitzpatrick signing mean for Poyer?

“No direct effect based on the difference in career and age, and more importantly the trade compensation Pittsburgh gave up to get Minkah in the door,” said Michael Ginnitti, the co-founder of contracts website Spotrac.com.

Fitzpatrick is 26 and was acquired in 2019 from the Miami Dolphins. The Steelers got Fitzpatrick, a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2020 first-rounder and fifth rounder, and a 2021 sixth rounder. Poyer is 31 and was signed as an unheralded free agent addition in 2017 but has blossomed into an All-Pro player who is entering his 10th season.

As for a Poyer extension, Ginnitti said, “I'm still pretty set on a two years for 25ish type tack-on here.” He said he sees the extension that would run through 2024 would not have early guaranteed money for the final season.

Poyer is scheduled to make $5.6 million in base salary in 2022, which ranks 10th in the NFL at his position. It remains to be seen if the two sides can reach an agreement on an extension, but Poyer did take part in the mandatory minicamp this week.

“There must be momentum if he showed up, in my opinion,” Ginnitti said. “(A total of) $95,000 in fines wouldn’t stop me from holding out at this stage.”