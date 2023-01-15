What Jaguars' win means for Bills plus three matchups to watch vs. Dolphins

The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off the third-largest comeback in playoff history for a 31-30 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night after trailing 27-0 in the first half.

Jacksonville earned its first playoff win since 2017, when it beat the Bills after the end of the drought, and advances to the AFC divisional round next weekend.

Here are the possibilities for the Bills, should they beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in a wild-card matchup. The final AFC wild-card game is set for 8:15 p.m. Sunday with Baltimore visiting Cincinnati.

Bills win and ...

Bengals win: The Jaguars, the fourth seed, head to top seed Kansas City and the No. 2 Bills host No. 3 Cincinnati in the divisional round.

Ravens win: Baltimore, the sixth seed, heads to Kansas City and the Bills host Jacksonville in the divisional round.

MATCHUP WATCH

Here are three matchups to watch in Sunday's Bills vs. Dolphins playoff game.

1. Miami fullback Alec Ingold vs. Bills cornerback Taron Johnson

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier would rather have a root canal without Novocain than take Johnson off the field and come out of the nickel defense. Miami figures to put the fullback on the field and overpower the Bills’ “light defensive boxes” in the run game, just like in the meeting one month ago. Will the Bills be forced to put linebacker A.J. Klein on the field?

2. Miami’s Josh Boyer vs. Buffalo’s Josh Allen

The Dolphins blitzed a decent amount in the meeting in Miami (a pressure rate of 43.95, according to TruMedia), and the Bills rolled up 497 yards of offense. Miami was fortunate the Bills did not score more. In the second meeting, Miami blitzed less (35.7%) and the Bills scored 32 points. Will Boyer gamble and risk getting beaten by Allen’s legs by blitzing a lot on third down?

3. Miami’s big DTs vs. Bills interior offensive line

The Dolphins are beefy in the middle with superstar Christian Wilkins, along with Raekwon Davis and Zach Sieler. How well can the Bills’ “middle three” of Rodger Saffold, Mitch Morse and Ryan Bates handle them? Can the Bills get any run game going, or is it all on the shoulders of Allen?