'What he did on Sunday is just miraculous," but how much is too much for Bills QB Josh Allen?

The continuity on the Bills was supposed to help. Allen certainly has options at wide receiver, but the team has struggled, at times, to match the explosiveness of last year.

“They don't get as many big plays in the passing game as they did a year ago,” Cosell said. “And when you get big, explosive plays, that's also a nice deodorant that deals with a lot of problems. If you don't have those, then it becomes tougher.”

The Bills have 24 big-play passes (25 yards or more) through 13 games this year. That has them on track for about 31 big-play passes in 17 games. Last year, they had 32 in 16 regular-season games, and four in the postseason.

What’s more important to Allen and the Bills than any stat or outside perspective is finding ways to win. But as long as the offense revolves around Allen at the level that it does, winning and casual viewers’ beliefs about Allen as an individual will remain fully intertwined.

“I think that people are not aware of the process and the ancillary factors that go into it. So they simply look at a performance without a larger context, without a 30,000 feet worldview,” Cosell said.

“He's on a team that has a below average offensive line and a non-existent run game," he added. "So therefore, every single week, Josh Allen has to play great literally every snap to give this team a chance to win. And if he doesn't, all people say is ‘Well, Josh Allen's not a good enough player,’ when, in fact, that is not true at all. It's just way too hard to ask your quarterback to play that way.”

