What happens when a Bills fan wears a team flag to Fenway Park in Boston

As a New York Yankees fan headed to Fenway Park in Boston for Saturday's game, Chris O'Brien knew he was going to wear his Aaron Judge Yankees jersey despite the scorn he might receive from Red Sox fans.

He was already going "full blown in enemy territory," as he said, so why not take it a step further?

Despite being born and raised in Massachusetts, O'Brien describes himself as a lifelong Bills fan. His best friend, Gage Azeez, moved to Massachusetts from Buffalo in elementary school, and O'Brien watched Bills games with him and his dad on Sundays.

Someone stop me from bringing my Bills flag to Fenway Park tomorrow for the Yankees game #billsmafia — Chris 🦬 Creating Positivity #Billsmafia (@ChrisOB413) July 8, 2022

Saturday, he added Bills joggers to his Yankees jersey and headed out. Then, he saw the Bils flag outside his house and pulled it down. Outfit complete.

"I took to Twitter in a sarcastic way and said, 'Someone stop me from bringing my Bills flag to Fenway Park.” People were commenting on it, saying, “Do it!” So, I did."

"I took a picture outside the stadium with my friend Radames, a Red Sox fan. Once we got inside the stadium to my surprise I got a lot of 'Go Bills!' Or 'Bills Mafia!!!' INSIDE FENWAY PARK! It was wild."

Some guy screams “GO BILLS!” mid game & took a picture of me lol #billsmafia pic.twitter.com/wp0rDVlyqp — Chris 🦬 Creating Positivity #Billsmafia (@ChrisOB413) July 10, 2022

Not everyone in Patriots country was impressed.

"A few people did throw peanuts at me," he said. "I wore the flag as a cape the entire game on my back."

But at least the Red Sox fans went home happy as their team scored three runs in the bottom of the 10th for a come-from-behind, 6-5 victory.