What Chiefs victory against Raiders means for Bills, AFC playoff seeding

The Kansas City Chiefs will be the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the third time in five years after they completed a 14-3 regular season with a 31-13 victory Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kansas City also locked up the only bye in the AFC, leaving the remaining teams to jockey for seeding Sunday.

The Chiefs also could potentially host the AFC Championship Game, depending on their opponent.

Even with a victory Sunday against New England, the Bills (12-3) cannot catch KC on a percentage basis, which will be used to determine seeding after the Bills-Bengals game was canceled Monday in the wake of Damar Hamlin's frightening injury.

Here is where things stand, after a resolution voted on by teams Friday.

Bills Mailbag: Reflections on covering a horrible night in Cincinnati "From the mass shooting at Tops in May to the death of Dawson Knox’s brother, Luke, over the summer to the two devastating blizzards and now to one of their players suffering cardiac arrest on the field – no Bills season in history can come close to matching this amount of adversity," Jay Skurski writes in this week's Bills Mailbag.

• If the Bills win Sunday, a potential Bills-Chiefs matchup in the AFC Championship Game would be at a neutral site.

• If the Bills lose Sunday, a potential Bills-Chiefs matchup in the AFC Championship Game would be at Arrowhead Stadium.

Before a potential AFC title game appearance, the Bills' result Sunday matters.

• If the Bills win or Baltimore beats Cincinnati, the Bills will be the No. 2 seed and get at least two home games – next week in the wild-card round and the following week in the divisional playoffs.

• If the Bills lose and Cincinnati wins, the Bills will be the No. 3 seed, meaning they will get a home game next week in the wild-card round and could host a divisional playoff game depending on the opponent.