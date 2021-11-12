What Bills' Jamil Douglas learned during 28-3 Super Bowl comeback with Patriots

Emmanuel Sanders is no longer the only player with a Super Bowl ring on the Buffalo Bills’ 53-man roster.
Journeyman offensive lineman Jamil Douglas, who was promoted from the practice squad last week, was in warmups on the New England Patriots’ sideline during their epic comeback and overtime victory in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons.
“It was very calm,” Douglas said about the atmosphere as his teammates rallied from a 28-3 second-half deficit on the sport’s grandest stage. “There was no panic, from what I remember. That team had a lot of confidence that year and everybody just stayed the course. I learned a lot just watching how those guys approached every day and how they approached the games. Never down and out, just really, ‘Hey, next play, next drive, one at a time.’ ”
Douglas is one injury or coach’s decision from playing for the Bills, given their shorthanded and ineffective offensive line.
Starting right tackle Spencer Brown missed the last two games with a back injury, and though the rookie returned to practice this week, it’s unclear whether he’ll play in Sunday’s game at the New York Jets. Starting guard Jon Feliciano was last week placed on injured reserve with a calf strain, leading to Douglas’ promotion to the active roster. Feliciano will miss at least two more games.
Backup guards Ike Boettger and Cody Ford started last weekend’s stunning, 9-6 loss at Jacksonville, in which the line struggled to protect Josh Allen and open running lanes. Coach Sean McDermott was noncommittal this week about whether the Bills would change personnel.
“I don’t want to go there,” McDermott said. “I’m confident in our offensive line. … I’m confident in our offense.”
He later added: “I can promise you that adjustments are being made and … whether you see them or not, that’s what good teams do.”
Douglas, 29, signed with the Bills in April and is with his sixth NFL franchise in seven seasons.
The 6-foot-4, 309-pound lineman was a fourth-round draft pick (114th overall) by the Miami Dolphins in 2015 and has appeared in 46 career games, with 11 starts.
Douglas won the Dolphins’ starting job at right guard out of training camp as a rookie, despite playing on the left side of the line throughout his time at Arizona State. He played left guard his first three seasons and left tackle as a senior, when he was named to the Pac-12 first team. But he started just six of 16 games his first season in Miami, then appeared in just one game his second season.
Douglas has since spent time with the Patriots, Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans – where he started five of 29 games and helped the team reach the 2019 AFC championship game – before signing with the Bills.
“What you work for is what you get,” Douglas said, explaining his love for the game. “You go out there, you put the work in, you train in the offseason and you get to see how you stack up every year. Did you work hard enough, or do you need to work harder?
“I think a lot of people get it confused. There’s nothing wrong with having to work harder. There’s nothing wrong with having to improve. And once you have that mindset of you need to grow as a player, that’s when you really start to get better, when you’re honest with yourself and watch the film and just focus on what you need to get better at.”
Douglas said it took a long time to embrace that mature mentality and that “it’s a constant battle.”
He credits his wife and 8-month-old daughter for driving him to be a better man.
“I have a support system and a person who helps me with the mental aspect of the game,” Douglas said, “but if I had known what I know now as a rookie or a second- or third-year guy, I think I’d be in a different situation. But it’s all part of the growth and how you approach it.”
Douglas wasn’t happy when Feliciano was placed on IR.
The two share an agent and have known each other since before they were drafted – they worked out and lived together for a few months leading up to the NFL scouting combine.
But he’s eager to take advantage of the opportunity.
“You want a chance to play,” Douglas said. “So my approach every day is to come out and get better and work at the things I know I need to work at so when my number is called, I’m ready and I’m confident in my abilities. It’s a blessing to be called up to the 53, but I haven’t changed my approach to the way I practice and the intensity in which I practice. If anything, I’m going to go harder.”
Douglas’ experience at the Super Bowl – as a member of the Patriots’ practice squad – wasn’t quite what he imagined as a kid.
But he cherishes that championship ring, even though he didn’t get to play.
“It just makes you hungry to be on the field and be a part of it,” Douglas said. “That’s something that’s driven me through my career. I want to get there. I want to play and have a role and be a part of something special like that, because you just realize those opportunities don’t come very often.
“That’s what this team is aiming for and it’s being preached every day. I’m just trying to do my part to help them get where they want to go.”