What Bills' Jamil Douglas learned during 28-3 Super Bowl comeback with Patriots

“What you work for is what you get,” Douglas said, explaining his love for the game. “You go out there, you put the work in, you train in the offseason and you get to see how you stack up every year. Did you work hard enough, or do you need to work harder?

“I think a lot of people get it confused. There’s nothing wrong with having to work harder. There’s nothing wrong with having to improve. And once you have that mindset of you need to grow as a player, that’s when you really start to get better, when you’re honest with yourself and watch the film and just focus on what you need to get better at.”

Douglas said it took a long time to embrace that mature mentality and that “it’s a constant battle.”

He credits his wife and 8-month-old daughter for driving him to be a better man.

“I have a support system and a person who helps me with the mental aspect of the game,” Douglas said, “but if I had known what I know now as a rookie or a second- or third-year guy, I think I’d be in a different situation. But it’s all part of the growth and how you approach it.”

Douglas wasn’t happy when Feliciano was placed on IR.