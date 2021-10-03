What Bills coach Sean McDermott said after shutout victory

Here are some of the comments from Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott in his postgame news conference following a 40-0 victory against the Houston Texans.
Overall: “It’s always good to win. It was a great defensive performance and just an overall good team win. It was tough sledding early on. I thought we left some plays out there at some points, particularly in the first half."
On Matt Milano’s injury: No update.
On decision to sit Cody Ford: “Just overall trying to improve our football team. Line play is hard to grade by the naked eye, but I did like the way we ran the ball.”
On how Ford reacted: “He’s a true pro all the way. We still believe in Cody. … Cody Ford is still a good football player.”
On the Chiefs: “We’ve got a lot of respect for them. Andy Reid always has his team ready. I’ll know more once I get into them after tonight. Andy does a great job. He’s a Hall of Fame coach."
On Jaquan Johnson, Cam Lewis filling in: “Quan is in Year 3 and normally a special teams players for us. I love his unselfish nature and now when his number is called he was ready to go. It’s fun to watch guys like Cam Lewis and nickel and some other guys that stepped up to fill in. The depth that we have on our football team is important. Give coaches credit because they had them ready to go and and players were ready to go. That’s something you’ve got to be able to do. This is life in the NFL. There are ebbs and flows. You look at the scoreboard at the end of the game and looks like it was that way the whole game, but it wasn’t.”
On forcing turnovers: “It goes back to fundamentals. That’s where it starts and that’s a week to week thing. We emphasize that every week.”
On Star Lotulelei: “it’s been great to have him back this year. He’s been a great addition. … He’s a pretty reserved guy, but it’s fun to see him get fired up like he was out there today.”
On struggles in red zone: “We’ve got to go back and look back at why we weren’t converting.”
On the message after another blowout: “It’s one win. Certainly great to win. It’s hard to win in this league. Our guys will enjoy this for the next 24 hours and then we’re on Kansas City. It’s really about the consistency. Gotta keep growing, growth mindset. You have to keep growing each week and go into every week detaching from the previous week."
On Dawson Knox: “It’s been great to watch. Mentally tough. Able to reset, which is key. It’s a tool in his toolbox. I think he’s playing very confident football. That goes back to his work in the offseason and his work with Josh. It’s not just in the pass game, also in the run game."
On first four games: “We’re 3-1. I think we continue to grow every week and part of my job is identifying where we need to improve and how we’ve got to get better. We’ve got a tough road game coming up.”