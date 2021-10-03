What Bills coach Sean McDermott said after shutout victory

Here are some of the comments from Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott in his postgame news conference following a 40-0 victory against the Houston Texans.

Overall: “It’s always good to win. It was a great defensive performance and just an overall good team win. It was tough sledding early on. I thought we left some plays out there at some points, particularly in the first half."

On Matt Milano’s injury: No update.

On decision to sit Cody Ford: “Just overall trying to improve our football team. Line play is hard to grade by the naked eye, but I did like the way we ran the ball.”

On how Ford reacted: “He’s a true pro all the way. We still believe in Cody. … Cody Ford is still a good football player.”

On the Chiefs: “We’ve got a lot of respect for them. Andy Reid always has his team ready. I’ll know more once I get into them after tonight. Andy does a great job. He’s a Hall of Fame coach."