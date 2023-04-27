The Buffalo Bills have four selections remaining over the final two days of the NFL draft, barring a trade.

The Bills moved up from No. 27 to No. 25 in the first round to select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid and sent their fourth-round selection (No. 130 overall) to Jacksonville.

After the trade, the Buffalo Bills have two picks Friday and two Saturday.

• Round 2, Pick 59

• Round 3, Pick 91

• Round 5, Pick 137 (from Arizona)

• Round 6, Pick 205

The five picks would be the fewest for the Bills in a single draft since they selected six players in 2017.