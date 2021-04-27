What are Bills' biggest draft needs? Ranking each position

What are the biggest areas of need for the Buffalo Bills entering the NFL draft? We rank them from most pressing to least pressing.

EDGE RUSHER

The Bills could go in multiple directions at No. 30, but the one spot that would figure to resonate the most is edge rusher. When you look at the sizable gap between the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, the team they must beat to get to the Super Bowl, the most glaring missing ingredient is the ability to put consistent pressure on Patrick Mahomes.

The fact is, the Bills didn’t consistently apply enough heat to most opposing quarterbacks. Jerry Hughes is 32 and in the final year of his contract, and when opponents focus on neutralizing him, no one else stepped up in a meaningful way to provide the kind of pressure that would do wonders to put them over the top. The Bills are hopeful that 2020 second-round pick A.J. Epenesa can provide an additional boost.

Level of need: 8 out of 10.

CORNERBACK