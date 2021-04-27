What are Bills' biggest draft needs? Ranking each position

What are the biggest areas of need for the Buffalo Bills entering the NFL draft? We rank them from most pressing to least pressing.
EDGE RUSHER
The Bills could go in multiple directions at No. 30, but the one spot that would figure to resonate the most is edge rusher. When you look at the sizable gap between the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, the team they must beat to get to the Super Bowl, the most glaring missing ingredient is the ability to put consistent pressure on Patrick Mahomes.
The fact is, the Bills didn’t consistently apply enough heat to most opposing quarterbacks. Jerry Hughes is 32 and in the final year of his contract, and when opponents focus on neutralizing him, no one else stepped up in a meaningful way to provide the kind of pressure that would do wonders to put them over the top. The Bills are hopeful that 2020 second-round pick A.J. Epenesa can provide an additional boost.
Level of need: 8 out of 10.
CORNERBACK
The team re-signed Levi Wallace and believes second-year veteran Dane Jackson can compete for the job. Wallace, though, has not been able to cement his status as a starter, and Jackson was a seventh-round pick a year ago with very little playing time. There is still a need beyond those two.
A few veteran cornerbacks remain on the market, most notably Richard Sherman, who might be waiting until after the draft to decide on where to sign. The Bills, though, are tight up against the NFL salary cap, so they might not be in the market for a veteran who would have a higher price tag than a rookie.
Nickel cornerback Taron Johnson responded well last season after being benched, turning in two of the team’s biggest plays of the season, including a 101-yard pick-six in the playoffs against Baltimore. Johnson, though, is heading into the final year of his contract, so it’s possible the team targets a nickel cornerback later in the draft.
Level of need: 8 of 10.
TIGHT END
All indications are Dawson Knox is going to be the No. 1 tight end heading into 2021. The Bills aren’t taking a tight end at No. 30. The Bills signed veteran Jacob Hollister in free agency. He takes the spot of Tyler Kroft. Also still in the fold are Tommy Sweeney and Nate Becker. Lee Smith is gone. There is room for another tight end prospect. The Bills played 12 personnel (two-TEs) just 7.8% of the snaps last season, according to News charts. They probably would like to increase that figure a bit. The Bills easily could take a tight end between the second and fifth rounds.
Level of need: 7 of 10.
RUNNING BACK
The Bills have used third-round picks on Devin Singletary and Zach Moss in the last two years and the need at the position does not seem glaring. And yet, the possibility to add a potential home-run threat is tempting.
The Bills signed former 49er and Dolphin Matt Breida to fill the backup spot vacated by free agent T.J. Yeldon. Breida is no slouch as an athlete. He ran a 4.38 entering the NFL. Special teams ace Taiwan Jones, who probably is making the team, is back as the fourth man at running back.
Level of need: 5.5 of 10.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
Star Lotulelei’s return will bolster the run defense and have ripple effects across the line after the team allowed 4.6 yards per carry last season.
Lotulelei ideally would rotate with Harrison Phillips at one-technique, while Ed Oliver, Vernon Butler and Justin Zimmer generate pressure.
Phillips, a third-round pick in 2018, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is looking to improve on his performance from last season, when he was a healthy scratch for four games and coming off a torn ACL that ended his 2019 campaign.
Butler offers solid versatility, having performed better than Oliver at one-technique with Lotulelei out, and allowed the Bills to restructure his contract this offseason. He is signed through 2021.
The Bills released Quinton Jefferson, who signed with Las Vegas. It would be nice to have a big 1-technique who could take over for Lotulelei after this season.
Buffalo could use help to bolster its run defense and improve depth, particularly in the middle and late rounds.
Level of need: 4 of 10.
SAFETY
The team has mostly ignored safety in the past three drafts, which is understandable given how durable and reliable starters Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer have been. The only pick used on a safety under General Manager Brandon Beane came in the sixth round of the 2019 draft, on Jaquan Johnson from Miami (Fla.). He’ll go into the 2021 season as the top backup after the departure of Dean Marlowe in free agency to Detroit.
Because Marlowe left, safety could be viewed as a bigger need. Typically, the team has taken at least seven safeties to training camp. They currently have just four on the roster, so adding depth to that position seems like it will be a top priority at the draft – or immediately after it with undrafted rookie free agents.
If a safety is drafted, special teams will play a big part in his chances of getting on the field barring injury.
Level of need: 4 of 10.
INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE
The main interior line questions were answered when they re-signed free agent guard Jon Feliciano, who also can do a solid job at center, after restructuring the contract of center Mitch Morse.
They’ll see if Cody Ford can give them what they were expecting when they made him a second-round draft pick in 2019. So far, he has proved to be a disappointment, based on injuries and less-than-impressive performance when healthy.
The Bills also improved their depth by adding free agents Jamil Douglas and Forrest Lamp, a 2017 second-round pick of the Chargers, to a reserve corps that also includes Ike Boettger and Ryan Bates, who also can play tackle. There's no glaring need. But the Bills could part ways with Morse after 2021. There's room for a talented interior lineman to groom for 2022.
Level of need: 3.5 of 10.
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
Beane scored a coup when he re-signed right tackle Daryl Williams to a three-year contract just before the start of free agency. Left tackle Dion Dawkins is signed for the next four seasons. Ryan Bates returns as a solid swing tackle candidate. The Bills signed Bobby Hart, who has made 66 career starts, to compete with Bates.
The demand for a tackle late in the first round might benefit the Bills, by presenting them with a trade-down opportunity. The glut of tackles who will go in the second and third rounds will push other prospects down, also helping Buffalo. The Bills figure to add a tackle late in the draft.
Bills’ need ranking: 3 out of 10.
WIDE RECEIVER
A few years ago, wide receiver was one of the weakest position groups on the team. Now, it’s among the strongest. Barring injury, the top four wide receivers are carved in stone.
Stefon Diggs led the NFL in catches and receiving yards last season and was named first-team All-Pro. Cole Beasley, who set career highs in catches and receiving yards, is considered among the top slot receivers in the league and was named second-team All-Pro. Emmanuel Sanders provides another veteran target and excellent route-runner to replace John Brown. And Gabriel Davis, the 2020 fourth-round pick, is expected to continue to improve after catching seven touchdown passes as a rookie.
Buffalo also has Isaiah Hodgins, a 2020 sixth-round pick who missed last season with a shoulder injury, and signed former Falcons receiver Brandon Powell, who could replace Andre Roberts as the team’s primary kick and punt returner. Also under contract: Duke Williams, Jake Kumerow and Tanner Gentry.
Level of need: 2 of 10.
LINEBACKER
Tremaine Edmunds remains a bargain, with a base salary of $2.2 million this season. The Bills have until May 3 to decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option.
Matt Milano’s new deal guaranteed $23.5 million at signing and made him one of the highest-paid players on the team, a testament to his impact on defense. But he’s missed 11 games with injuries in four seasons, which makes linebacker depth paramount.
The Bills also return A.J. Klein, who earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after a breakout performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12; special teams ace Tyler Matakevich, Tyrel Dodson and Andre Smith.
The Bills also signed Tyrell Adams and Marquel Lee. Adams primarily played specials teams before starting 12 games for the Texans last season, when he had 125 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. Lee missed last season with an ankle injury but started 10 games for the Raiders in 2018.
Level of need: 2 of 10.
QUARTERBACK
Few teams are as set at quarterback as the Bills.
Their starter, Josh Allen, had a transformative season in 2020. He led one of the most dynamic passing attacks in the NFL and finished second in league MVP voting to Aaron Rodgers.
One of the Bills’ more impressive free-agent moves was signing Mitchell Trubisky, whom the Chicago Bears made the No. 2 overall pick in 2017, to be Allen’s backup. Trubisky represents a major improvement over Matt Barkley. The Bills also still have Jake Fromm, a fifth-round pick from Georgia last year who was their emergency quarantine quarterback last season.
Level of need: 1 out of 10.