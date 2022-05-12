Welcome to prime time: Bills open NFL season at defending Super Bowl champion Rams

It doesn't get any bigger than this: The Buffalo Bills will open the 2022 NFL regular season against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

The game, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m. Sept. 8, will take place in Los Angles' SoFi Stadium and air on NBC. It's a homecoming for Bills defensive end Von Miller, who last year was a member of the Rams' Super Bowl championship team.

It's also a sign of the national appeal of the Bills – a team that enters the 2022 season as the oddsmakers' choice as the favorites to unseat the Rams as Super Bowl champions.

The Bills' first two games are in prime time, as it was announced earlier this week that the team will host the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football in Week 2 at Highmark Stadium. That game kicks off at 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 19.

The complete NFL schedule will be released at 8 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

