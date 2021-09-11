Week 1 NFL picks: What the experts are predicting for Bills vs. Steelers

The NFL season is finally here, and expectations are high for the Buffalo Bills.
It all begins with a Week 1 meeting against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is 1 p.m. The Bills are favored by 6.5.
Here is how The News and the national media think this one will play out. Who's picking the Bills, and well, who isn't?
Buffalo News: We start with our staff predictions. All five selected the Bills, with four projecting the Bills to cover the spread.
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Bills 30, Steelers 26.
The Bills' young pass rush answered some questions in August with the emergence of rookie Gregory Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa. Josh Allen looks ready to mount an MVP campaign. Yet I still think Pittsburgh can keep this game close because NFL games between good teams usually stay close, and the Steelers' talent drain has been overstated; their depth of weaponry and strong defensive front seven should not be underestimated. An underestimated Mike Tomlin traditionally does his best work.
ESPN staff: Nine of their 11 experts are picking the Bills.
CBS Sports staff: All eight of their experts are picking the Bills.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Bills 24, Steelers 20.
The Bills are my pick to win the Super Bowl, but this is tough way to open the season. The Steelers have won five of the last six at Buffalo, although the Bills won last year at home. The Steelers defense against Josh Allen will be fun to watch, but the game will be decided by the Buffalo defensive front against the Steelers offensive line. I think the Bills will get the best of that, which is why they win to open the season. But it's close.
USA Today Sports staff: Five of the seven NFL writers are picking the Bills, though only one has the Bills covering the 6.5 points.
Bleacher Report, NFL staff: Bills 28, Steelers 17. Four of five are picking the Bills.
One of the hottest games from Sunday's early slate features two teams going in opposite directions. The Buffalo Bills' win total shot up from six in 2018 to 10 in 2019 to 13 in 2020, while the Pittsburgh Steelers lost five of their last six regular-season and playoff games before going through hell in the offseason. So while it's rare to see the always competitive Steelers getting 6.5 points, the vast majority of the gang is backing Buffalo in what should be a rocking home opener at Highmark Stadium.
Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: Bills 27, Steelers 20
The Steelers won’t have to worry about the accumulating pressure of an 11-0 start in 2021.
Michael David Smith, ProFootballTalk: Bills 30, Steelers 20
This is one of my favorite games of Week One, and I think it’s going to be an impressive showing for the Bills’ offense, while Ben Roethlisberger & Co. can’t quite keep up.
Bill Bender, Sporting News: Steelers 27, Bills 24.
The Steelers are being left for dead despite an offseason spent revamping the offensive line. First-round pick Najee Harris is the answer at running back, and Ben Roethlisberger thrives with that support. Stefon Diggs torched the Steelers for 10 catches for 130 yards in a SNF victory last year. Pittsburgh, with a healthy defense that returns Devin Bush and added Joe Schobert, returns the favor. The over-reaction to Week 1 will follow. Blitzburgh is back.
Vinny Iyer, Sporting News: Bills 27, Steelers 19.
The Bills handled the Steelers well last season, winning 26-15 after pulling away in Buffalo. Josh Allen won't have easy pickings passing downfield against T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick, but Ben Roethlisberger will have a more difficult time against a bolstered Bills' defense with its strength in the middle of the field. The Bills will do enough to contain the running of rookie Najee Harris, while Allen finds enough matchups to exploit.