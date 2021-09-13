'We were trying to be aggressive there': Daboll explains backward fourth-down attempt

“I thought just overall we’ve got to give ourselves a chance to get the first down and we didn’t give ourselves a chance to get the first down. That’s probably the most disappointing thing about it,” McDermott said.

McKenzie tweaks other shoulder, returns

When wide receiver and return specialist Isaiah McKenzie left the game with a shoulder injury Sunday, it seemed possible he had reaggravated an injury that kept him out toward the end of preseason. On Monday, McDermott said it was actually McKenzie’s opposite shoulder. McKenzie returned to the game, but his longest return of the day had already come.

“I thought he did some good things. Obviously, got us off to a good start with that return,” McDermott said. “He did bang his other shoulder – actually, it was his other shoulder this go-around, but I thought he did some good things for us particularly on special teams.”

McKenzie’s 75-yard kick return at the start of the game resulted in just three points for the Bills, who were able to get a first down on the opening drive. While McKenzie got them to the Pittsburgh 24, McDermott said that settling for a field goal that early was indicative of a larger problem Sunday.