'We took our lumps': How the Bills' tough stretch prepared them for this moment

“This team has always responded,” Hyde said. “There was never a time we were in the locker room pointing fingers at each other, saying, ‘Offense you’ve got to do this, defense you’ve got to do that.’ In our locker room, we just held it together. We understood at times we weren’t playing our best football – defense, offense, special teams – as a whole team. Whether it was players or coaches, whatever. We stuck to it. We always tried to flush the game before, move on to the next game and respond. When you have a football team that’s able to do that, you have coaches that are preaching that, you have leaders on the team that are preaching that, I think you’ll be fine. Obviously, the point of being in this league is winning football games, but you can also lose games and learn a lot about yourself, and I think that’s what we did this year.”