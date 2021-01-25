'We still Billieve': Fans turn out at airport to welcome home Bills

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Yet as has become tradition, hundreds of fans drove out in the middle of the night to Cheektowaga to welcome home their heroes.

Police knew there was no stopping fans from showing up and while they encouraged people to stay home, dozens of law enforcement officers were on the scene to make sure the crowd didn't get too rowdy.

The scene was raucous but didn't seem out of control. There was one small fight that was quickly broken up by NFTA police officers. Just one banquet table was smashed into pieces. And many fans appeared to be rather intoxicated.

The crowd formed a sea of Zubaz and jerseys. There were spontaneous shouts of "M-V-P" for quarterback Josh Allen as the players descended the stairs and walked back to their cars.

Many people brought signs to show their appreciation: "We Still Billieve" and "We Love You."

Lisa Schult, who lives in (Josh) Allentown, brought a life-size cut out of Bernie Sanders and his mittens. "Do I wish we won? Of course I do. Did I cry? Of course I did. I cried a lot," she said. But she's still proud of the Bills and she knows they're only going to get better. "We got our feet wet."