'We know each other extremely well': Bills prepare for third meeting of season with Patriots

It’s a sentiment shared by players, who know how quickly the Patriots can morph.

“Yeah, I think playing them a couple of weeks ago, you kind of have a feel of some of the things they do,” Poyer said. “But they change so much.”

“The one thing you can expect is the unexpected,” center Mitch Morse added.

The two teams have met one other time in the postseason: 58 years ago, prior to the Super Bowl era. It was in the 1963 AFL Eastern Division playoff, back when the opposing team was still called the Boston Patriots. The teams split their two earlier meetings, but the Patriots won the third, 26-8 over the Bills.

Now, as the two teams get ready for this year’s rubber match, it’s in a condensed timeframe. Saturday will be the third meeting in seven weeks for the rivals.

“I guess you can say it’s a little fresher, but they do such a good job of switching things up that it’s hard to get a beat on it,” quarterback Josh Allen said Tuesday. “You can’t put your trust in something and bank on something happening because earlier that’s when things get switched up. And you gotta find a way to make a good play and not make the bad one.”