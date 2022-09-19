'We don't call him The Stallion for nothing': How Bills guard Rodger Saffold has made it 13 years in NFL

The Rodger Saffold revenge tour rolls on Monday night.

For the second consecutive game, the Buffalo Bills’ guard will face one of his former teams when the Tennessee Titans visit Highmark Stadium.

Stick around the NFL long enough, and you’re likely to run into that scenario, and nobody on the Bills’ current roster has more experience than the 34-year-old Saffold, who is in his 13th NFL season.

Or, as teammate Ryan Bates not-so-eloquently puts it, Saffold is “old as (expletive).”

“I'll tell him he's old as (expletive) straight to his face, too,” Bates said with a big smile. “He knows it. … He's still got a lot of juice in his legs, though. He could play five more years. He's still got that in him.”

Saffold entered the NFL as a second-round pick with the St. Louis Rams in 2010, then moved west with the franchise to Los Angeles before signing with Tennessee as a free agent ahead of the 2019 season. After three years with the Titans, he was released in a move to save space under the salary cap and signed a one-year contract with the Bills worth $6.25 million. It’s a contract that shows the franchise believes Saffold is still capable of being a high-level starter for a Super Bowl contender.

Indeed, Saffold’s release in Tennessee had more to do with finances than it did performance. He started 15 games last season at left guard and made his first career Pro Bowl, but was due to count more than $10 million against the salary cap in 2022. That’s huge money for any guard.

“People have been joking about that, but I understand this business,” Saffold said of facing both his former teams in the first two weeks of the regular season. “I've been in this league a long time and I understand you have to make, sometimes, the tough decisions, especially with some of your older guys.”

The Bills’ interest in Saffold dates at least to when he was a free agent in 2019. At that time, however, he was priced out of the team’s market. When he became available this offseason, that interest quickly rekindled.

“He’s a pro,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “From a distance a year ago or before this year, and now seeing him, that's what I thought he would be in terms of the work that he puts in, when no one else is watching, kind of the gaps in the schedule. I think our young players can stand to learn a lot from that. … It’s good to have on our team.”

Bates agrees – even if he enjoys needling Saffold about his age.

“Oldest guy in the room, but he's got a lot of knowledge, a lot of game experience,” Bates said. “He's faced so much talent in his day. It's awesome to have him. He's a great dude. He's become a good buddy of mine.”

Bills tackle David Quessenberry, who also played with Saffold in Tennessee, laughed at Bates’ description.

“He's old as hell, yeah,” Quessenberry said. “He’ll be like, ‘We used to have two-a-days when I came in the league. I'm like, 'God darn, you've been around, dude. That was two CBAs ago.’ Yeah, he's been around, but I think some guys, when they do that, they kind of hang their hat on that. But Rodger is a big ‘show your scars' guy. He shows the lessons he's learned along the way, and that's good for the young guys and everybody who is around him.”

At this point in his career, Saffold is used to being called an old man.

“Absolutely, man,” he said with a laugh. “It's been happening a long time. I'm starting to notice the longer the season lasts, the older I get. When I was on the Titans, they used to say, 'Hey, you guys aren't 35 like Rodger.' I'm like, 'OK, that's not too bad.' Then by then end of the season it was, 'You guys aren't 85 like Rodger.' I got older and older as the year went on. But, yeah man, as long as these guys don't get me a walker on Christmas, I'm doing OK."

Brandon Thorn, who runs the website establishtherun.com and specializes in evaluating NFL offensive and defensive lines, thinks Saffold is more than OK. Entering the 2022 season, Thorn rated Saffold as the No. 6 guard in the league.

“He is still one of the most strong and powerful run blockers in the league with a stout anchor once he gets latched,” Thorn wrote. “Saffold has played an underrated and key role in the outstanding production of (Titans running back) Derrick Henry over the last four seasons. Adding him to the line in Buffalo alongside left tackle Dion Dawkins gives the Bills a hulking, commanding left side. Saffold will struggle to stay in front of really shifty, skilled rushers if isolated against them too often, but he will set a firm pocket using aggressive sets and provide major thump in the run game, which sounds like the ideal Aaron Kromer type of player."

Kromer, of course, is the Bills’ offensive line coach. He previously coached Saffold with the Rams.

“Powerful,” was Kromer’s one-word description of Saffold. “He can move his feet. He’s excellent. He’s done a good job over all the years to continue to strength train and stretch and do the things to keep himself young. He and Andrew Whitworth were together with the Rams. ‘Whit’ played until he was 40. I don’t know if Rodger wants to do that, but he’s taken care of himself where he can continue to play at a high level.”

A lofty goal

Saffold was introduced to football at a young age by his father, Rodger Saffold II, who played collegiately at the University of Iowa.

“A goal I set for myself when I was 9 years old was to play 15 years in the NFL,” the younger Saffold said. “I'm trying not to let my old self down, you know what I mean? I’m still chasing that Lombardi Trophy.”

Saffold II died in 2020. His son wears No. 76, the same number as his dad wore, in tribute.

“We watched a lot of football when I was young,” the younger Saffold said. “We went to work when I was 9. That’s when I started training. It still burns inside of me today. My old O-line coaches used to say, 'Yeah, man you're going to play 10 years in the NFL.' I used to look at them and think, '10 years sounds good, but 15 sounds better.' My son (Price) already wants to train, and he's 7. He's playing flag football now. He wants to be the next Justin Jefferson. I think every kid wants to be playing wide receiver.”

Saffold joked that players wore Reeboks when he entered the league, and spring practices consisted of one-on-one drills against defensive lineman – which now can’t be conducted until training camp. He also said the size of three-technique defensive tackles and outside linebackers has changed drastically, with the former getting bigger and the latter getting smaller.

“To be able to evolve with this game is all about the work that you put in, and thank goodness, I've been putting in that work,” he said. “Take care of your body above all else, and trust yourself, because that's all you really got.”

At 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds, Saffold has clearly taken care of his body. Saffold is as chiseled as any offensive lineman in recent Bills history.

“We don't call him ‘The Stallion’ for nothing, man,” Quessenberry said. “This guy, he's a grinder. You see him, he's in the weight room every morning, he's getting treatment, he's taking care of his body. He plays hard. I think more than anything, he really loves what he does and loves the guys on the team. He's a good leader. I've really enjoyed all the football we've played together. Helping everyone else out in the room, that's the guys you are looking for. You need to have the right pieces in place to have the right unit, to have the right team. Everyone brings their own strengths. Rodger is a rock in the room, a rock on the line. It's not a secret why he's been so successful, you know?”

Saffold and the Bills’ interior offensive line will be challenged Monday by Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who made the game-deciding tackle for Tennessee last year when these two teams met.

“Hopefully no one will really have an advantage,” Simmons told reporters in Tennessee about going up against his former teammate. “The advantage comes from preparation each and every week. We kind of both know each other. I know his play style, I'm sure he knows my play style. Of course I watched him against the Rams. He's doing some things a little different, but it's basically the same Rodger I've saw since I've been here with Tennessee.

"I'm excited for the matchup. I'm looking forward to it. I know it's going to be a hard-fought matchup all game, so it should be a good one.”

Feeling fortunate

Saffold played 57 of 59 offensive snaps in the Bills’ Week 1 win over the Rams. He helped an offense that piled up 413 yards and 31 points despite four turnovers.

“He’s a beast,” running back Devin Singletary said. “He's like a security guard out there. You see him running down the field, flying around. Being in year 13, you don't see that a lot. That just shows he's doing something right. Let alone, just sticking around this long, but being able to move how he's still moving it. I wouldn't even consider him an old guy. He's still moving like a young guy, for real. You need additions like that, because they do all the dirty work.”

Bills lineman Rodger Saffold calls recent car crash a 'traumatic experience' “I don’t really want to go into the details of the crash because, obviously, it was traumatic for me,” Saffold said Sunday. “It was just an accident.”

After the game, Saffold found that his mind drifted back to the events of July 16. Saffold was in Los Angeles, driving home on what he described as a “regular Saturday afternoon” when he was involved in a serious car accident that left him with an injury to his ribs that resulted in him missing practice time at the beginning of training camp.

He’s been hesitant to talk about exactly what happened, but did share more details about how fortunate he feels in an interview with The Buffalo News.

“It's surprising to think that six weeks before last week's game, I was in a car accident, and then to be able to play the game, have the fun that we did, come out with a win, that just shows you … I’m blessed beyond measure,” he said. “I don’t know (what would have happened) if someone was smaller than me – what it would have looked like. I still haven't seen what my car looks like, but I know that for me, I was very fortunate to come out pretty much unscathed other than some rib issues.”

“It's almost forgotten about, which makes it weird. Which is why the first time I ever started thinking about it again was after the win. It was like man, ‘We just won, everybody's feeling good, and I was in an accident six weeks ago.’ ”

The Bills are happy that Saffold is healthy again, and contributing to their team.

“He's awesome,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “I love Rodger – he gets a lot of my humor.”