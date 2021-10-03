'We could have scored a lot more points': Even in blowout, Bills offense looking to improve

When the Buffalo Bills saw the 40 points they put up Sunday, they also saw that it could have been even more.

The offense saw areas for improvement despite a 40-0 shutout of the Houston Texans at Highmark Stadium.

“You look at the scoreboard at the end of this game, and it looks like it was that way the whole way; it wasn’t,” coach Sean McDermott said. “And so we’ve got some work to do.”

A stretch of having to settle for field goals might be where they start. While the Bills were able to steadily put up points, they were not points of the touchdown variety through the middle of the game. Kicker Tyler Bass’ four field goals were all from 33 yards or less.

While quarterback Josh Allen called his kicker a "baller," the team would probably like to rely on him less.

The Bills finished the day with an easy win and 452 yards of offense. They had 201 yards rushing, topping 200 for the first time since Week 12 of the 2019 season. The weather was a factor in relying on the run, and the Texans’ five turnovers kept the Bills offense on the field.

